The enduring legacy of luminaries

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are several couples from the cine world that we can categorise under #couplegoals. But on the Tamil stage, one couple has mesmerised the audience over decades. Their shared passion for theatre united them in life. And the strong bond continues in both spheres for octogenarian TD Sadasivam and his beloved wife Prema.

Hailing from a family of illustrious doctors, Sadasivam deviated from the medical profession and ventured into the electrical and electronic industry. He became a dealer and distributor for Philips India and held the prestigious position of president of the Federation of All India Electronic Associations. Throughout his life, TDS, as he is popularly known, has been a Tamil theatre enthusiast, producing stage plays to promote talents and later on, took to patronising various theatre arts.

He founded a choir group ‘Simhavani’ with MB Srinivasan, the doyen of choir music in south India as mentor. With 75 plus performances and also a prime slot in Doordarshan, the group received accolades from great musicians including maestro Ilaiyaraaja.

As honorary secretary of The Mylapore Academy, TDS has been responsible for instituting annual awards for Tamil dramas under various categories and later extended the same to television serials and programs. The 50th-year Awards function was celebrated just before the onset of the pandemic.

Reflecting on his extensive 55-year association with The Mylapore Academy, TDS says, “The annual award in the drama field is the equivalent of an Oscar, given its esteemed value and recognition. A panel of sabha secretaries meticulously assesses all the plays and determines the winners solely based on merit, adhering to stringent criteria.”

In his role as the chairman of the South Madras Lions Charitable Trust at Bapalal Bhavan, Sadasivam recognised the need for organising annual drama series to cater to the theatre enthusiasts at Thiruvanmiyur.

The most fulfilling phase of his career came as the president of the renowned Shraddha theatre group, which aimed to bring forth extraordinary scripts that captivated drama buffs. “Each new play had a limited run of just four shows to ensure a constant flow of fresh themes,” he says.

However, Sadasivam acknowledged that Shraddha had faced limitations in the number of plays due to budget constraints. “Despite this, the productions left a lasting impression on audiences, such as the play Dhanushkodi which featured a spectacular rain effect achieved by bringing in volumes of water,” he says, while adding he desires to continue creating similar impactful productions in the future.

Sadasivam considers a high point of his stint in drama was in being bestowed with the Kartik Rajagopal Memorial Award. Another feather to his cap was the Hamsadhwani Award of Excellence. His untiring effort in encouraging and patronising talents in Tamil Theatre is ably supported by Prema and their children, Maheshwar and Aiyshwarya Ravishankar.

A multifaceted veteran

Coming to his better half, Prema has played an instrumental role in supporting and encouraging talents in Tamil theatre. Her diverse skillset includes expertise in education, various performing arts such as Carnatic music and classical dances, stage plays, and television. She was the first casual newsreader when Doordarshan started in south India and has been involved in numerous television productions.

Her involvement with Doordarshan extends beyond news reading. She showcased her talent in solo Bharatanatyam performances during prime time slots for DD. Prema also acted in an English play by famed writer Ashoka Mitran. Additionally, she hosted numerous programmes and has been invited as a special guest on popular Doordarshan shows like Mangaiyar Solai and Nam Virundhinar. Her contributions to DD were further recognised as she served as a member in both the Regional and All India selection and grading committees.

One can even go to the extent of saying that there isn’t any sphere Prema hasn’t had a hand in and excelled. Sample this — supported by a Max Mueller Bhavan Scholarship, she undertook advanced studies in the German language at the prestigious Goethe Institute headquarters in Dusseldorf, Germany. “Utilising my language expertise, I have been actively involved in guiding college students and Germans in improving their spoken English skills,” she says.

Prema credits her school days at Bala Bharat, T Nagar, for instilling in her a desire to exhibit her skill. The fact that her maternal grandmother, Seshammal Sitaraman, used to write short poems and songs also helped and her mother Lakshmi Chaturvedi, being the first female doctor (gynaecologist) in the public health sector of West Mambalam gave a boost to her ambitions. “Our mother instilled in me and my siblings the values of Jawaharlal Nehru’s sister Vijayalakshmi Pandit who was a much admired and respected woman of that era,” she says proudly.

Prema’s contributions extend to social service organisations, where she has made a significant impact. Her passion for dance led her to learn multiple forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniyattam. She has performed in over 500 dance programmes and 600 dramas, and her talent has been recognised with several awards.

Prema has been learning Bharatanatyam since the age of four. She has spearheaded numerous dance dramas, including notable productions such as Abhignyana Shakunthalam and Vikramorvasiyum, both of which received the Swarna Kalash Award at the All India meet in Ujjain, organised by the Kalidas Samaroh Samiti, where she played leading roles.

Another remarkable creation of hers is Krishna Parijatham. Her contributions have garnered recognition from cultural organisations, and she was honoured by Sri Krishna Gana Sabha on the very first International Theatre Day. With her creative choreography, Prema has showcased more than 40 short and long dance dramas for various NGOs, Lions International, Mylapore Academy and other esteemed platforms, featuring talents from within the productions.

In recent times, she has floated an amateur drama troupe that goes by the name Oho Productions.

Together, Prema and Sadasivam have become a force in Tamil Theatre, tirelessly supporting and nurturing talents in the field. Their long-standing association with the Mylapore Academy, spanning over 55 years, has been marked by prestigious awards in the drama field. Prema’s involvement in the short film Thudippu and the recognition by The Indian Red Cross Society further highlight her artistic endeavours. Both Prema and Sadasivam continue to explore new avenues for artistic expression time and again proving that age is a mere number.

