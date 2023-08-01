Two history sheeters shot dead in Chennai suburbs; police claim they were attacked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police shot dead two men with criminal records, in the early hours of Tuesday, after they allegedly attacked a police officer during a vehicle check.

The deceased were identified as S Vinoth alias ‘Chotta’ Vinoth, 36, and S Ramesh, 32, from Mannivakkam. Police said that Vinoth had over 50 cases against him including ten murder cases and 15 attempted murder cases. Ramesh had over 20 cases including five murder cases and seven attempted murder cases.

While Vinoth was an A+ category rowdy, Ramesh was an A category rowdy and both were marked in the history-sheeter list of Otteri police station. The duo had several pending cases in different police stations across Chennai city, Tambaram city, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram police.

The Tambaram city police said that they had launched a special team of police personnel to nab the accused several months back but the duo had gone into hiding.

According to police reports, the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday around 3:30 am when a team of police officials were conducting vehicle checks near Guduvanchery.

“A black car that drove fast towards the checkpoint rammed into the police car. Four men got out of the vehicle with machetes. One of them attacked Sub Inspector Sivagurunadan on the left shoulder and he sustained injuries. When he swung again, the police officer managed to escape,” said a senior police officer.

The police said SI Sivagurunadan shot Vinoth while Inspector of Police Murugesan shot Ramesh on the spot. The other two men ran into the bushes and are absconding, said the police.

The police team rushed the duo and injured police officer to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where Ramesh and Vinoth were declared dead on arrival, while SI Sivagurunadan is undergoing treatment. The Tambaram City police commissioner Amalraj and other police officers later visited the spot.

