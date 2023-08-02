Home Cities Chennai

Lawyer, police official among four killed in two separate road accidents in Chennai

Mathivanan was working as a lawyer in the Thiruvottiyur court while Ganapathy was a constable at the Ennore police station. 

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Four people were killed in two separate road accidents on Monday. In the first incident, two cousins died after a car hit their bike near Tiruttani on Monday afternoon. Kanagamma Chatram police identified the deceased as N Dhurvasalu (18) and K Sarathkumar (21). The police said they were cousins. Dhurvasalu was a first-year BA student and Sarathkumar was a third-year BCA student.

On Monday afternoon, on the occasion of Dhurvasalu’s birthday, they went to Tiruvallur to buy clothes. When they were near the Kanagamma Chatram, a car heading to Tirupati hit their bike. While Dhurvasalu died on the spot, Sarathkumar was rushed to a government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A hunt has been launched to nab the car driver.

In the second incident, a lawyer and a police constable died on Monday night after a truck knocked down their two-wheeler. The deceased were identified as Mathivanan (32) from Thiruvottiyur and Ganapathy from Manali police quarters. Mathivanan was working as a lawyer in the Thiruvottiyur court while Ganapathy was a constable at the Ennore police station. 

“On Monday night, the duo was riding together in connection with a case. Mathivanan was driving the bike,” said a police officer. At around midnight, they were near the Buckingham Canal. A truck knocked down their vehicle. While the truck driver escaped, passersby informed the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp