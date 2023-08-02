Lawyer, police official among four killed in two separate road accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people were killed in two separate road accidents on Monday. In the first incident, two cousins died after a car hit their bike near Tiruttani on Monday afternoon. Kanagamma Chatram police identified the deceased as N Dhurvasalu (18) and K Sarathkumar (21). The police said they were cousins. Dhurvasalu was a first-year BA student and Sarathkumar was a third-year BCA student.

On Monday afternoon, on the occasion of Dhurvasalu’s birthday, they went to Tiruvallur to buy clothes. When they were near the Kanagamma Chatram, a car heading to Tirupati hit their bike. While Dhurvasalu died on the spot, Sarathkumar was rushed to a government hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A hunt has been launched to nab the car driver.

In the second incident, a lawyer and a police constable died on Monday night after a truck knocked down their two-wheeler. The deceased were identified as Mathivanan (32) from Thiruvottiyur and Ganapathy from Manali police quarters. Mathivanan was working as a lawyer in the Thiruvottiyur court while Ganapathy was a constable at the Ennore police station.

“On Monday night, the duo was riding together in connection with a case. Mathivanan was driving the bike,” said a police officer. At around midnight, they were near the Buckingham Canal. A truck knocked down their vehicle. While the truck driver escaped, passersby informed the police.

