The balancing act: Tips to manage career and baby

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The day starts before the break of dawn for Ashwini, an IT employee. From ironing her 5-year-old son’s uniform to preparing a chart for her seven-month-old daughter’s nanny, she does it all like a well-oiled machine. Being a working mother of two, the ease with which she calls the shots makes her nothing less than a Wonder Woman. With anticipation for the day’s meeting creeping upon her, she glances at her husband, who’s helping their son get ready for school. Amid this chaos, Ashwini feeds her little one before caressing her with a goodbye kiss.

“Once, while I was rummaging through the wardrobe for my beige blazer, panicking over the day’s meeting, my husband beamingly walked up to me, handing over a bag with my breast pump neatly tucked away in it. I still remember the feeling I had that day. The feeling of dubiousness about leaving my child alone was all scurrying over me like dark-bellied clouds. But looking at it now, it was certainly the best decision I could have made, and thanks to my husband’s assurance, here I am pulling things off,” she says. Indeed, it is an unquestionable fact that every mother, much like her, carries a compelling story to narrate when it comes to balancing their professional endeavours with their personal lives.

Breastfeeding sets forth a novel journey, accompanied by lingering uncertainties for working mothers. Despite donning the role of multitasker, doubts about breastfeeding continue to haunt the minds of these women. Nevertheless, armed with the right resources, no challenge is insurmountable, and this is an ode to all those extraordinary mothers out there.

Coupled devotion

Just like the Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, who once fondly referred to herself as a ‘milkmaid’ and how she loved being one, mothers, despite their hectic work lives, frequently tend to opt for breastfeeding of their own volition. “It was my heartfelt decision to breastfeed my child, and I wanted to safeguard him from my hazardous work commitments. I wanted both of us to cherish our time together without much disturbance, and this ended up being my priority,” says Nivetha*, a breastfeeding mother and a media professional in the city. When asked about how she maintains her schedule, she says that it was initially hard on her child, especially since he was newly introduced to bottle feeding, but eventually things started falling into place, thanks to the support from her partner and her employer.

Breastfeeding while pursuing career aspirations stands out amid the many challenges that working women like her confront, but that never ceases the unflappable joy of motherhood for them. It isn’t surprising to note that many women like her are stepping into this club with their professional lives taking them on a roller coaster ride.

Dr Madhuri Prabhu, a distinguished pediatrician and neonatologist in the city, emphasises the significant role of working mothers, stating, “A mother who works not only embraces the responsibilities of her profession but also becomes the primary source of nutrition for her child, particularly in the crucial first six months after birth. It is reasonable for the baby if working mothers opt for partial breastfeeding when necessary. However, being a working mother does present its challenges; nevertheless, the decision of what’s best for the child ultimately lies with the individual.”

To the days ahead

With the profound interest of mothers, their desire to breastfeed their children despite their work schedules has resulted in the introduction of new practices and schemes within both their households and workplaces. Dr Madhuri suggests that implementing a hybrid working environment, providing on-site creches, and supporting mothers in expressing milk, along with the assistance of their families and colleagues, can significantly improve the work-life balance for working mothers.

“I usually suggest the mother breastfeed their child, as breast milk contains essential antibodies, enzymes, vitamins, minerals, and numerous other beneficial components that contribute to the efficient growth and development of babies. Moreover, breastfeeding fosters a strong bonding between the mother and child while also reducing the risk of breast cancer and other types of cancer in women,” she explains.

Breastfeeding paves the way for different hormonal changes in the body. Without adequate support from family members and employers, breastfeeding mothers might find it hard to juggle their professional and personal lives. “Mothers tend to face a lot of pressure when they return to their workspace after their maternity leave, so it is the responsibility of the employers to ensure that they are given private spaces for express milking, and if possible, then they should be encouraged to work from home,” says Dr Madhuri.

Since the workplace has a high rate of infection spread, Dr Madhuri warns that mothers should be careful while feeding their babies once they are back home. She suggests that mothers indulge in unerring handwashing practices before breastfeeding their child. If the mothers are practicing express milk, then they should store it appropriately in the advised containers at the optimum room temperature.

As the number of working mothers increases, the challenge of balancing their two worlds remain a struggle. But does this mean our superheroes must sacrifice one for the other? The answer to this question may seem quite predictable. Despite the countless hurdles they sack over in a day, caring for their little ones never climbs down the ladder. So, let us pledge to support mothers in embracing both their love for their children and their careers without casting any doubt on their choices. Let’s create an inclusive and nurturing environment where more working mothers can thrive in their dual roles with confidence and pride.

*Name changed on request

