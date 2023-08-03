25-year-old woman crushed to death in Chennai by cement mixer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman, a college student, was crushed to death by a cement mixer in Adyar on Wednesday morning. Her husband escaped with minor injuries. The driver of the cement mixer, Azad (35) from Bihar, has been arrested.

According to Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police, the deceased was identified as Hemalatha from Taramani. Her husband Raghu works as a software engineer, while Hemalatha was pursuing BBA at a private college in Guindy.

“On Wednesday at around 8.30 am, the couple was travelling on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Adyar. A cement mixer was travelling behind them. The driver applied brakes suddenly and lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the bike of Raghu,” said a police officer.

In the impact, Raghu fell on the left and survived with minor injuries, but Hemalatha fell smack in the middle of the road and was run over by the vehicle. She was wearing a helmet, said the police. On information, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Royapettah Hospital for an autopsy.

