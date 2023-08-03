Home Cities Chennai

Army dogs: Loyalty beyond service

It is through these efforts that we can express our gratitude and honour the extraordinary service they have rendered to our society.

Rehoming these extraordinary dogs by finding them loving homes for adoption where they can enjoy their well-deserved retirement is the least we can do.

Rehoming these extraordinary dogs by finding them loving homes for adoption where they can enjoy their well-deserved retirement is the least we can do.

By Sharannya Bajoria
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Army or service dogs dedicate their lives to protecting humans, often at great personal risk. Have we ever stopped to think about what happens to these loyal and courageous companions when they reach their retirement years? It is our moral obligation to ensure they receive the care and quality of life they deserve.

Rehoming these extraordinary dogs by finding them loving homes for adoption where they can enjoy their well-deserved retirement is the least we can do. In many cases, the handler who worked closely with them may choose to adopt them and provide a loving home while maintaining the bond they’ve developed over the years. For those dogs with ailments and injuries who cannot be adopted, lifetime care facilities can play a vital role by providing a safe and comfortable environment where they can receive medical attention, companionship and mental stimulation.

Creating public awareness campaigns and honouring the service of army dogs through ceremonies or events helps to educate the public about the importance of their ongoing care, and create adequate funding and opportunities for volunteering of time. Some service dogs may be ideal for transitioning into therapy work as they can provide emotional support and companionship to individuals in hospitals, nursing homes, or other care facilities.

By offering comprehensive medical care, adoption and foster programs, and necessary support, we can ensure that these loyal companions enjoy their well-deserved retirement with love, dignity, and the highest standards of care. It is through these efforts that we can express our gratitude and honour the extraordinary service they have rendered to our society.

Sharannya Bajoria

Sharannya Bajoria is a class 11 student from Kolkata, who is extremely passionate about animals.

