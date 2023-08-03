Assistant HM arrested for sexually harassing five girl students in Korattur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old assistant headmaster of a government primary school in Korattur was arrested by the Ambattur All Women Police on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing five Class V girls in the school. The issue came to light when one of the girls informed her parents about the harassment. The man was booked and arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was identified by the police as Palanivelu of Korattur. The police said under the guise of talking to girl students in private, after class hours, he would allegedly misbehave with them. He would also make them sit on his lap and touch them inappropriately, the police said.

On Monday, one of the girls informed her parents about the incident, who then lodged a police complaint on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and conducted inquiries. The police spoke to the girl and got a statement from her. Palanivelu was taken into custody for questioning.

Initially, he denied the allegations but on further questioning, Palanivelu confessed to committing the crime.The police also recorded statements from the other students and arrested Palanivel.He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

