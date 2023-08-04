Chennai sizzles as mercury touches 38.1 degree celsius

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mercury will remain 2-4 degree Celsius above normal for the next couple of days as dry westerlies prevail up to mid-tropospheric level, the met office said. Nungambakkam weather station recorded 38.1 degree Celsius, which was 2.9 degree Celsius above normal.

The met officials said the temperature would remain around 37-38 degree Celsius in the city over the next two days, with the possibility of light rain. On Thursday, most of the districts in Tamil Nadu recorded an appreciable increase in daytime temperature.

In Karur, the mercury was 5.6 degree Celsius above normal. The weather station in Madurai airport recorded the highest temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius as against the normal 37.1 degree Celsius for August. Weather stations in Thoothukudi, Salem and Kodaikanal also registered above-normal temperatures.

