Home Cities Chennai

Chennai sizzles as mercury touches 38.1 degree celsius

The met officials said the temperature would remain around 37-38 degree Celsius in the city over the next two days, with the possibility of light rain.

Published: 04th August 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

summer

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The mercury will remain 2-4 degree Celsius above normal for the next couple of days as dry westerlies prevail up to mid-tropospheric level, the met office said. Nungambakkam weather station recorded 38.1 degree Celsius, which was 2.9 degree Celsius above normal.  

The met officials said the temperature would remain around 37-38 degree Celsius in the city over the next two days, with the possibility of light rain. On Thursday, most of the districts in Tamil Nadu recorded an appreciable increase in daytime temperature.

In Karur, the mercury was 5.6 degree Celsius above normal. The weather station in Madurai airport recorded the highest temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius as against the normal 37.1 degree Celsius for August. Weather stations in Thoothukudi, Salem and Kodaikanal also registered above-normal temperatures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai city Heatwave Chennai weather
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp