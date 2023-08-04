Chennai: Woman dies of electric shock while trying to save her grandson

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman died while trying to save her grandson who got electric shock on his body near Thirukazhukundram on Friday morning.

The woman Sulochana took her grandson Sabarivasan (13) to fetch water from a common tap in the street near her house.

While she was fetching water, an overhead electric cable snapped and fell on Sabarivasan. In a bid to save him, Sulochana pushed him away and in a flash, the cable fell on her. She got the electric shock and collapsed on the spot, police said.

Hearing the commotion, her neighbours rushed to their aid. Sulochana and Sabarivasan were sent to a government hospital. The doctors conducted a check-up and declared her dead on arrival, the police said. Sabarivasan was admitted for treatment.

A police officer said, “Sabarivasan’s condition is stable and he is out of danger. Inquiries are underway.”

The Thirukazhukundram police have registered a case and an investigation is on.



