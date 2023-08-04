Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman dies of electric shock while trying to save her grandson

The woman was declared dead at the hospital while her grandson escaped with injuries.

Published: 04th August 2023 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Sulochana

Sulochana

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman died while trying to save her grandson who got electric shock on his body near Thirukazhukundram on Friday morning.

The woman Sulochana took her grandson Sabarivasan (13) to fetch water from a common tap in the street near her house. 

While she was fetching water, an overhead electric cable snapped and fell on Sabarivasan. In a bid to save him, Sulochana pushed him away and in a flash, the cable fell on her. She got the electric shock and collapsed on the spot, police said.

Hearing the commotion, her neighbours rushed to their aid. Sulochana and Sabarivasan were sent to a government hospital. The doctors conducted a check-up and declared her dead on arrival, the police said. Sabarivasan was admitted for treatment.  

A police officer said, “Sabarivasan’s condition is stable and he is out of danger. Inquiries are underway.”

The woman was declared dead at the hospital while her grandson escaped with injuries.

The Thirukazhukundram police have registered a case and an investigation is on. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electrocution electric shock
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp