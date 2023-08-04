Home Cities Chennai

Expedite road projects, minister Velu tells officials of highways dept

According to records, 34% of funds have been spent on these projects. The officials should take the necessary steps to provide roads for industrial growth.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  State Highways Minister E V Velu on Thursday directed the highways officials to expedite road development works proposed to aid industrial growth. “The deposit works for laying nine new projects for SIPCOT, TATA, and OLA companies must be completed at the earliest. Works that have been delayed for over a year should be given top priority.

According to records, 34% of funds have been spent on these projects. The officials should take necessary steps to provide roads for industrial growth,” said Velu while presiding over the review meeting of the highways department.

For the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, 64 road projects involving the widening of two-lane roads into four-lane have been undertaken under the Chief Minister Road Development Project (CMRDP), out of which nine projects have been completed. “The remaining works should be completed soon,” said Velu.

As part of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations plan, tree saplings should be planted at 100 locations, 100 minor bridges should be constructed, 100 bridges should be repaired, and road safety awareness campaigns should be conducted at 100 places, added Velu.

