Home Cities Chennai

40-year-old man held in Chennai for sexually harassing stepdaughter for 4 years

The arrested accused was identified as Vinoth, an employee of a private security company. In 2017, Vinoth got married to Geetha (name changed).

Published: 05th August 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 40-year-old man was arrested by Royala Nagar police for allegedly sexually harassing his 15-year-old stepdaughter over four years. The issue came to light when the girl left home after writing a letter about the alleged sexual harassment. Using the mobile location, the police traced the girl to her native place. She had gone there with a male friend.

The arrested accused was identified as Vinoth, an employee of a private security company. In 2017, Vinoth got married to Geetha (name changed). She was a divorcee and had a nine-year-old daughter. Two years after the marriage, Vinoth allegedly started sexually harassing the girl. He threatened her not to reveal this to anyone. The abuse continued for four years, the girl alleged in the letter.

Last week, the Class X student went missing. The police initially suspected it to be a case of an elopement as a 21-year-old man from the same locality was also missing. The police traced the man’s mobile number and it was found the duo had gone to the girl’s native place.

They were then brought to Chennai. Inquiries revealed that the man had not forced her to go with him and that it was the girl’s idea to leave. When questioned by the police, she narrated the harassment. The police arrested Vinoth on Thursday under the POCSO Act. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual harassment 40 year old man abuses stepdaughter
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp