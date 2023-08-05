40-year-old man held in Chennai for sexually harassing stepdaughter for 4 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested by Royala Nagar police for allegedly sexually harassing his 15-year-old stepdaughter over four years. The issue came to light when the girl left home after writing a letter about the alleged sexual harassment. Using the mobile location, the police traced the girl to her native place. She had gone there with a male friend.

The arrested accused was identified as Vinoth, an employee of a private security company. In 2017, Vinoth got married to Geetha (name changed). She was a divorcee and had a nine-year-old daughter. Two years after the marriage, Vinoth allegedly started sexually harassing the girl. He threatened her not to reveal this to anyone. The abuse continued for four years, the girl alleged in the letter.

Last week, the Class X student went missing. The police initially suspected it to be a case of an elopement as a 21-year-old man from the same locality was also missing. The police traced the man’s mobile number and it was found the duo had gone to the girl’s native place.

They were then brought to Chennai. Inquiries revealed that the man had not forced her to go with him and that it was the girl’s idea to leave. When questioned by the police, she narrated the harassment. The police arrested Vinoth on Thursday under the POCSO Act.

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man was arrested by Royala Nagar police for allegedly sexually harassing his 15-year-old stepdaughter over four years. The issue came to light when the girl left home after writing a letter about the alleged sexual harassment. Using the mobile location, the police traced the girl to her native place. She had gone there with a male friend. The arrested accused was identified as Vinoth, an employee of a private security company. In 2017, Vinoth got married to Geetha (name changed). She was a divorcee and had a nine-year-old daughter. Two years after the marriage, Vinoth allegedly started sexually harassing the girl. He threatened her not to reveal this to anyone. The abuse continued for four years, the girl alleged in the letter. Last week, the Class X student went missing. The police initially suspected it to be a case of an elopement as a 21-year-old man from the same locality was also missing. The police traced the man’s mobile number and it was found the duo had gone to the girl’s native place.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They were then brought to Chennai. Inquiries revealed that the man had not forced her to go with him and that it was the girl’s idea to leave. When questioned by the police, she narrated the harassment. The police arrested Vinoth on Thursday under the POCSO Act.