Kia Seltos: Revamped  and reloaded 

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The mid-size SUV segment is one of the most fiercely fought battlefields in the Indian car market. Every automaker has a juggernaut rolled out in this space to snatch the throne, but it remains steadfastly under Kia Seltos.

And why wouldn’t it? With premium looks, a long list of variants to choose from and smart features, Kia is undoubtedly the most loved of the lot by both car owners and those on the hunt to get their first. Now, in a bid to bolster its position, Kia has relaunched Seltos with even more innovations. We took a good look under the hood during a test drive opportunity in Nagpur, and here’s all you need to know.

Punchy engines

First things first. The engine. While Kia Seltos’ earlier variant boasted a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine (140hp), the new avatar has become the envy of the town with a significant upgrade — a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine (160hp). This is in addition to its 1.5-litre petrol engine (115hp) and the BS6 Stage II-complaint 1.5-litre diesel engine variants.

Seamless transmission

Recognising that automatic transmission has become the mainstay, Kia Seltos has done away with the manual gear option for most of their variants, save for the regular petrol engine model. Both the diesel and the turbo petrol use a semi-automatic clutchless manual instead of a regular manual.

Gear options include a CVT automatic with petrol, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with turbo petrol, and a six-speed torque converter automatic with a diesel engine. I tried the turbo petrol automatic and the diesel clutchless manual variants.

Petrol: The new turbo petrol engine is quite a smart performer, and the DCT automatic gear system is the perfect partner for it. The car offers an enjoyable drive because of the punchy engine and smooth gear mechanism.

Diesel: The diesel engine, revised to meet Phase 2 of the BS6 norms, excels in refinement and practicality. A clutchless manual gear is ideal for all normal needs, but one needs to familiarise themselves with the gear level on account of the absence of a clutch pedal. With that said, I would also like to see a pure manual version.

The suspension and seats of both variants ensured a comfortable ride.

Advanced driver assist system

What perhaps helps Kia Seltos pip most other SUVs in its range is the advanced driver assist system (ADAS). The car features 17 adaptive and autonomous systems. These include front collision warning, driver attention warning, front collision assistance, smart cruise control, blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and high beam assist, among others.

The car also has an array of key safety features, including six airbags.

Feature-rich dashboard

The richness of the Seltos cabin lies mainly in the long screen of the dashboard that combines a 26.03cm HD touchscreen navigation system and an all-new full digital cluster with a 26.04cm colour LCD MID display.

Other welcome additions are the dual-zone C, an eight-inch heads-up display, ventilated seats with an eight-way power driver’s seat, Bose premium sound system with eight speakers, a Pure air purifier, and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, among others.

A two-pane full (panoramic) sunroof, too, is commendable and adds to the attraction.

Looks that draw eyes

Kia has also redrawn the front and rear of the car. The grille, bumper, skid plate, LED headlamps and the DRLs have all been redesigned to lend the car a look that draws eyes from all quarters. The rear also looks better and much sportier with connected and redesigned LED tail lights. The wheels come in two variants - 17inch and 18inch — and there are three new alloy wheel designs to go with it.

VERDICT

Kia Seltos is definitely an SUV with a premium feel. It has 18 variants ranging from I10.90 lakh to I20 lakh. Once you decide on the engine-gear combo, you can choose your variant based on how many features you want.

NEW RELEASES

The new Scala and Kamiq

Skoda has unveiled facelifts for two of its most popular models, Kamiq and Scala. The new Scala is sportier than the original, while the Kamiq exudes a more rugged SUV character. The Scala’s looks are more inspired by the Vision RS concept, while the Kamiq takes some details from its SUV siblings, the Karoq and Kodiaq. Both the Scala and Kamiq continue to be powered by tried-and-tested fuel-efficient TSI units with outputs ranging from 70 to 110kW.

Benelli TRK range gets new colours

The Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd (AARI), an Indian superbike maker, on Thursday, announced the launch of exciting new colours for the Benelli TRK 502 and Benelli TRK 502X. The new colours for 2023 have been introduced to celebrate the upcoming festivities. Now, the Benelli TRK 502 will be available in Grey, White, Black (New) and Forest Green (New), while the Benelli TRK 502X will also be available in 4 different colours — Grey, White, Yellow and Forest Green (New). The TRK range is powered by a 500cc parallel twin, DOHC, liquid-cooled, eight-valve motor that produces a peak power of 47.5ps at 8,500 rpm, and a peak torque of 46nm at 6,000 rpm. This is perfect for adventure-focused trails. The 2023 Benelli TRK 502 is now priced atI5.85 lakhs, while the TRK 502X is priced at I6.35 lakh.

Honda Elevate won’t be long

Honda Cars India Ltd has started production of its new mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate, and is slated to hold its much-anticipated launch in September 2023. The company has already commenced the pre-launch bookings for the vehicle. India is the first country to produce this global SUV, which boasts a localisation of more than 90 per cent. It offers a spacious interior cabin with a top-class wheelbase, ample legroom, and a generous cargo hold of 458 litres. Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC mated to a six speed MT and a CVT. It produces a power of 89kW (121ps) and maximum torque of 145Nm at 4300 rpm. Its price will be announced at the launch.

Seamless transmission Recognising that automatic transmission has become the mainstay, Kia Seltos has done away with the manual gear option for most of their variants, save for the regular petrol engine model. Both the diesel and the turbo petrol use a semi-automatic clutchless manual instead of a regular manual. Gear options include a CVT automatic with petrol, a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with turbo petrol, and a six-speed torque converter automatic with a diesel engine. I tried the turbo petrol automatic and the diesel clutchless manual variants. Petrol: The new turbo petrol engine is quite a smart performer, and the DCT automatic gear system is the perfect partner for it. The car offers an enjoyable drive because of the punchy engine and smooth gear mechanism. 