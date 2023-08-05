Home Cities Chennai

Now, buy QR code-based tickets for Metro directly in Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has partnered with One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns Paytm for this initiative.

Published: 05th August 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai Metro passengers can now skip long queues and buy QR-code tickets after specifying the station of entry and destination on the day of the journey. All they have to do is scan the QR code of the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates directly to proceed with the journey.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has partnered with One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns Paytm for this initiative. This service will also carry the existing 20% discount, said MA Siddique, MD of CMRL, who launched the QR code-based ticketing system via PayTM in Nandanam on Friday. 

Directors of Chennai Metro, T  Archunan, (Project) and Dr Prasanna Kumar Acharya, (Finance), along with assistant vice-president for Paytm Ankit Choudary, and senior officials of Metro and Paytm were present.

