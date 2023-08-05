Home Cities Chennai

The great battle of intellectual minds in Chennai

From being the torch bearers of quiz shows in Chennai to becoming an annually celebrated tradition, the team is nearing their three-decade milestone.

Dr Navin at a quiz from the previous years

By Sreelakshmi S Nair
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In what seems to be an exhilarating display of wit and knowledge, quizmaster Dr Navin Jayakumar, is all set to ignite the brightest minds of trivia fanatics across the city. With the new edition of the iconic Landmark Quiz now under the name Zifo Open Quiz 2023, happening on August 15 at The Music Academy, the event is all set to add another feather to its cap. Spearheaded by Zifo, a global scientific informatics company originated in Chennai, the event is slated to bring together talented minds from across the country, sans age boundaries. “Quiz has its own soul in Chennai, and being acquainted with this quiz show growing up, we felt it was totally unfair to not bring back this tradition,” says Raj Kumar, CEO and co-founder, Zifo.

From being the torch bearers of quiz shows in Chennai to becoming an annually celebrated tradition, the team is nearing their three-decade milestone. Dr Navin, who has been one of the pioneers in conducting this quiz, recalls the enthusiasm of audience and participants each year. This year, each team is expected to be in triads. “We aim to make the quiz accessible to anyone who has a quest for curiosity,” he says, as he was curating mind boggling questions on history, science, entertainment, and what not, all transcending the boundaries of academics.

With free registration, the team aims to involve themes that captivate the attention of the youngsters, thereby instilling a sense of inquisitiveness. Dr Navin goes on to say that the task is to make the quiz interesting for the current generation. With this being said, there would be an audience round where the right answers could help you grab your favourite books from the shelves.

As we inch closer to the event date with the anticipation skyrocketing, only one question arises: who will take the cup home? Well, it is indeed a matter of time, knowledge, and destiny to unwrap the geniuses within us!

Event date: August 15, 2023
Reporting time: 1.15 pm
Registration verification Closes at 1.45 pm.
Venue: The Music Academy
Website: www.zifoopenquiz.com/
Contact for inquiries: hello@ZifoOpenQuiz.com
For details, call: 8754569948

