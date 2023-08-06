SASTRA University conducted panel discussion on UCC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SASTRA University on Saturday organised a panel discussion on uniform civil code (UCC), at its Chennai Campus. Former judge K Kannan, former CEC SY Quraishi, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, Congress MP Manish Tewari and advocate J Sai Deepak were the panelists in the discussion. Kannan moderated the discussion. Vice-Chancellor Vaidhyasubramaniam delivered the welcome address and felicitated the speakers.

Poovayya and Deepak spoke in favour while Quraishi and Tewari spoke against UCC. “Popular debate on UCC is based on ignorance. Without a draft, we are debating on a non-existent issue,” Quraishi said. “Unjust and liberal provisions exist in all personal laws. UCC is a major shift in paradigm,” Kannan said.

