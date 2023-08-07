Art that connects one with nature

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not every day do we get the opportunity to visit an exhibition and try to grasp the deeper meaning that is larger than life. An eye for art deepens our understanding of the world and helps us connect better with nature.

Over the weekend, Chennaiites got a chance to experience the beautiful combination of shapes in strokes, colours and forms as the sale-cum-exhibition Sarvam, Beyond Everything displayed Mandala art incorporating sacred geometry. The concept deals with spiritual meaning in various shapes, while Mandala art signifies the universe. “The combination of the two helps us connect with nature and helps break the barriers in between. Spending time in the open is not connecting with nature; the real connection is beyond that,” says Varalakshmi Bharanidharan, organiser, artist and therapist.

On entering Art Houz, you are guided to observe the exhibited works — from those decoding the secret messages hidden in the vedas to art with 144 sub-concepts hidden in it and making a record in the Wonder Books of Records. The whole journey will make you question and also help you find answers to various messages that are decoded from a variety of topics including movie characters. “My son sees these paintings as the universe of Doctor Strange...it means that the art is connecting with people of all ages,” adds the organiser.

The initiative is based on the theme of Guru-Shishya, wherein Varalakshmi being the teacher (guru) and her students (shishya) worked together for over a year to put up the artwork for exhibition and sale. “Every work is individually crafted, composed and presented with secret concepts. Each concept has been connected with the psychological and conceptual angle,” shares Varalakshmi. A total of 45 artworks were put up for display.

Using a variety of mediums, the Mandala art presented works as a connection or balance to mind, body and inner spirit. To kindle all this, the artists don’t have a pattern or time limit, but solely work on their intuition. Since every craft is done by different individuals, they put their issues aside at that time.

To take one of the oldest artforms to the whole world, Varalakshmi is researching all about it and is finding ways to decode the messages of literature through her art. The third edition of this exhibition acts as a pioneer, as she adds, “I am using my art in science form. I am not taking it in mythological form. I believe vedas are science, and that is why I am presenting it in such a way,” she signs off, hoping to take this artform global.

Sarvam, Beyond Everything, will be on display today from 11.30 am to 6 pm at Art Houz.

