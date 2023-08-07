Home Cities Chennai

DMK man hacked to death by gang of eight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death by an eight-member gang at Sunguvarchatram near Kancheepuram on Saturday night. The gang also threw country bombs on him, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Albert, was the son of Echur village panchayat president Kumudha Dominique, also a member of the DMK. According to Sunguvarchatram police, in addition to being a member of the party’s youth wing in Sriperumbudur, Albert was also a contractor and ran a scrap business.

On Saturday, around 8 pm, Albert was riding his bike, when the gang on three two-wheelers waylaid him.
They hurled country-made bombs at him, which he dodged and tried to escape. But the gang chased him down and hacked him to death, before fleeing the spot. Passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

On information, the police recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy. A case was registered and an investigation is on. Four special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Albert is survived by his wife and a child.

