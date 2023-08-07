Home Cities Chennai

Sewage pumping station in Korattur leaves locals gasping

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board operates a sewage pumping station with a 22 Mld capacity in Korattur.

Published: 07th August 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Structures near Korattur Housing Board have started rusting due to sewage pumping station | p ravikumar

Structures near Korattur Housing Board have started rusting due to sewage pumping station | p ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Residents of the housing board colony in Korratur are having a tough time putting up with the continuous stench and potential health hazard posed by the sewage pumping station in the location.
What started as an inconvenience has made everyday life difficult for the residents in the area.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board operates a sewage pumping station with a 22 Mld capacity in Korattur. The sewage from this pumping station is drained into the Kodungaiyur Sewage Treatment plant.

In 2019, housing board apartments with 222 flats came up on the land adjoining the pumping station. Residents of the apartment allege lack of maintenance at the pumping station is causing the unbearable stench. Ganesh, president of the resident welfare association, told TNIE,

“When we moved in here, there were no major issues, but the foul smell and gas released from the pumping station is unbearable now. In 2021, the housing board built a temporary structure around the station and assured that it will control the foul odour. But within a year it started falling off due to rusting. Electrical appliances are malfunctioning frequently and we are unable to move after spending our life savings to buy our flat.”

R Banu (60) a resident of Korattur for 40 years said, “Foul odour makes life hell, adding, they release the gas early in the morning. People like me, who go out for morning walks, are restricted to our houses now.”
Councillor J John of Ward 84 said, “I have raised the issue multiple times in council meetings. Residents cannot be relocated and it is also practically impossible to shift the pumping station. So, the metro water should undertake proper measures to ensure that the foul smell is taken care of.”

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued several norms and guidelines for managing sewage plants and pumping stations. An engineer with metro water said, “We have tested an odour control mechanism in one of the wells on a trial basis. We have sent a proposal to establish the same in all wells. Once they are built, the problem will be solved.”

Metro water board spokesperson Vetri Selvan told TNIE, “All our plants are operated following the guidelines prescribed by the pollution control board and NGT. The odour control system will arrest the foul odour. Once approved, odour control structures will be established at the station.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sewage pumping station Korratur
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp