Textile shop, abandoned fodder warehouse gutted; no casualties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A textile shop in Kelambakkam and an abandoned fodder warehouse in Pulianthope were gutted on Sunday. No casualties were reported, said the police. At Kelambakkam, a fire broke out in a textile shop run by Zakir Hussain and Abdullah of T Nagar at around 6 am. Police said passersby noticed smoke emanating from the shop and informed the police and fire and rescue services personnel.

By the time they arrived on the scene, the fire had spread two floors and it was doused after a three-hour battle. Goods worth lakhs were gutted, added the police. At Pulianthope, at around 1.30 am, a fire broke out in an old building that was earlier used as a fodder warehouse, on Decosters Road. Five tenders put out the fire after two hours. According to corporation officials, the building was constructed 10 years ago on corporation land under the public-private partnership. However, due to a litigation, it is lying unused.

Police suspect an electrical short circuit caused both fires. A probe is on.

CHENNAI: A textile shop in Kelambakkam and an abandoned fodder warehouse in Pulianthope were gutted on Sunday. No casualties were reported, said the police. At Kelambakkam, a fire broke out in a textile shop run by Zakir Hussain and Abdullah of T Nagar at around 6 am. Police said passersby noticed smoke emanating from the shop and informed the police and fire and rescue services personnel. By the time they arrived on the scene, the fire had spread two floors and it was doused after a three-hour battle. Goods worth lakhs were gutted, added the police. At Pulianthope, at around 1.30 am, a fire broke out in an old building that was earlier used as a fodder warehouse, on Decosters Road. Five tenders put out the fire after two hours. According to corporation officials, the building was constructed 10 years ago on corporation land under the public-private partnership. However, due to a litigation, it is lying unused. Police suspect an electrical short circuit caused both fires. A probe is on.