‘Video analysis has helped in avoiding injuries in hockey’ 

CHENNAI: The Indian cricket team has credited the use of video analysis/data to achieve better results and extract creditable performances over the years. S Ramakrishnan, CEO of SportsMechanics, the first video analyst of the India cricket team believes that technology has a big role to play in hockey too. The veteran video analyst insists that Hockey India has benefitted a lot from video analysis in terms of preparation, analysis, and importantly prevention of injuries. In a chat with this daily, Ramky insists that it is only a matter of time before India becomes the top team in the world of hockey.

Excerpts

On the technology used

We use match analysis software, the overall concept is the same. Hockey is a continuous sport, unlike cricket. At SportsMechanics, we have the expertise on data collection and analysis.

When did video analysis start in hockey?

In 2011, six months before the Olympic qualifiers, SportsMechanics started its journey with Hockey India. We helped our team qualify for the 2012 Olympics, after failing to qualify for Beijing 2008. Video analysis has played a critical part in hockey and will continue to do so.

India in action in an ACT match

agaist China on Thursday | P Ravikumar

On the response since then

Earlier, coaches and players were skeptical about video analysis, but over time this skepticism was replaced with acceptance when they saw the impact of video analysis on team performance. For any technology to go hand-in-hand with a sports team the coach has to believe that data and video analysis are going to improve the performance of the team as not all finer nuances of the game are noticed by the naked eye.

On examples of how technology has helped

A data-driven approach has helped identify areas of strength and get the right combination. In fact, Hockey India and SportsMechanics were pioneers in using data for analysis when most of the other teams were using only video to analyse hockey. Hockey requires a change in the positions of the cameras and constant tracking of the ball. There are specialised cameras customised for fast-paced games like hockey, with minor software customisations.

On whether analysis helps in spotting errors and rectifying them

The answer to this is yes and no. Hockey is a fast paced game and there are possibilities only to recognise tactical flaws when the game is happening, be it for us or the opponents and these “errors” can either be corrected or exploited depending on who is making them whilst the game progresses. Any deviations beyond the tactical point of view will usually be reviewed and analysed after the game.

On whether players study their tapes

We have a platform where the players and coaches are provided access to their videos and the videos of their opposition. The team management along with one of our resources, who is present with the team at all times, to devise strategies and game plans on how they would approach any tournament/match.

On whether it has helped avoid injuries

Most definitely yes. Technology has had advancements in video analysis techniques, which have been instrumental in helping players avoid injuries in Hockey. Video analysis has significantly improved over the years, enabling sports professionals and medical teams to gain a better understanding of player movements, biomechanics, and injury risk factors.

