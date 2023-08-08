Home Cities Chennai

Councillor dies of cardiac arrest during Karunanidhi memorial rally in Chennai

Shanmugam was also a member of the standing committee for health and a member of the DMK executive council. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK Councillor of ward 146 ‘Alapakkam’ K Shanmugam who participated in the peace rally to commemorate the fifth death anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, collapsed and died due to a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Shanmugam was also a member of the standing committee for health and a member of the DMK executive council. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences. Shanmugam was walking along Anna Salai. According to a source, he was near Kalaivanar Arangam when he felt dizzy. He then called his car driver and asked him to pick him up, but before the driver could come to the spot, Shanmugam collapsed on the road. 

He was rushed to Government Omandurar Hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was handed over to his family for the final rites which will be held on Tuesday. Expressing his condolence, CM MK Stalin said Shanmugam was an active party cadre. He said that he was shocked and depressed upon hearing the news of his demise.

The Congress councillor of Ward 165 Nanjil Eshwar Prasad passed away last November and the DMK councillor of Ward 122 passed away in February this year. Both of them died of natural causes. Following the demise of three councillors, the council’s current strength stands at 197.

