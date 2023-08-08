Home Cities Chennai

Harvesting the though of Earth democracy

Published: 08th August 2023

Vandana Shiva

Vandana Shiva

By Ilakiya Rani M
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When I started saving seeds, the issues were much simpler and narrower. But then, Punjab erupted in violence in 1984, and that compelled me to look into agriculture and find myself on a path to defending the seeds of freedom, which ultimately led to the founding of Navdanya,” shared Vandana Shiva about her early foray into agriculture. This was one among the many anecdotes that the acclaimed environmental activist and modern-day revolutionary shared at a lecture titled Seeds of Freedom, as part of Prakriti Foundation’s 25th year celebration.

An influential figure in the fight against multinational corporations, Vandana’s commitment to Earth democracy and sustainable agriculture resonated deeply with the diverse audience of students, academics and environmentalists who had gathered to witness her transformative insights.

Emphasising the importance of biodiversity and nutrition, she said, “What we need as humans comes from the seeds of the plants. Native seeds, grown organically, can provide enough nutrition for two times India’s population. We must urgently shift to organic farming and protect small farms to ensure a healthier, sustainable future, and protect our planet from the impending ecological crisis.”

In her quest for a sustainable food system, she critiqued the prevailing notion of “high yields” and the dangerous reliance on chemical-intensive monoculture. “Yield is a hollow term; it fails to address the health of the soil, the quality of the food, or the prosperity of the farmer. We must adopt agroecological practices, embrace diversity in agriculture, and empower farmers with knowledge and support to cultivate nutritious, climate-resilient food,” she asserted.

Drawing powerful parallels between historical and modern-day struggles, Vandana said, “Every value we need as humans comes from the seeds of the plants. It’s the same battle we’ve been waging since colonial times. By reclaiming seed sovereignty, we are asserting the right to shape our own destiny.”

Engaging with the audience, she addressed concerns about Navdanya’s mission and the catastrophic impact of unsustainable agricultural practices on climate change. “The link between diets high in fast food and processed junk and the disturbance of the Earth’s metabolism should serve as a clarion call to action for us to reclaim our food sovereignty,” she explained. Founder of Prakriti Foundation, Ranvir Shah, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Vandana’s presence and highlighted the foundation’s commitment to promoting ecological consciousness.

Comments

