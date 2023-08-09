Get Rakhi ready with Sutraa

Home Cities Chennai

Published: 09th August 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: Ashwin Prasath

By Sonu M Kothari
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To all the sisters in town, the time is now to bag gifts from your brothers for the upcoming Rakhi celebrations. The Sutraa Fashion Exhibition is back in the city with their Rakhi and Teej edition, bringing a wide range of collections in wedding couture, suit and salwars, footwear, saris and special designers to suffice your festive wardrobe needs.

With over 70 designers coming in from Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and a dozen from Namma Chennai, there are stalls that sell rakhis. “For kids to grandfathers, everything is available under one roof,” said Umesh Madhyan, organiser. From light-emanating rakhis, cartoon rakhis for kids, to quirky rakhis for siblings and the traditional ones for elders, there are plenty of options to choose from.

To all the couples, new and old, celebrating Teej for the first time or the 50th, Sutraa has got you covered in red. What’s new this year are special co-ord sets to take your fashion game up a notch. Umesh adds, “The co-ord sets are in trend, so we have designers bringing in those to cater to the needs.” Brands with exquisite products from other cities have set stalls to expand their customer base and scope of business.

Apart from these, as the wedding season is also round the corner, wedding couture, jewellery, make-up, bags, purses, and sandals from exclusive brands are on display. For the two-day exhibition the organisers are expecting a footfall near 4,000 as the exhibition is a one-stop destination for many in the city. The exhibitors promise to come back with a new edition for Deepavali in October, adding, “We are excited for Diwali, the collection will be extremely new and will up your fashion game.”

The exhibition is on today from 10 am to 9 pm at Hyatt Regency, Teynampet.

