A helping hand from the south

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : When riots and wars leave many families displaced and communities shattered, relief operations come in as a ray of hope. Currently, it is the north-eastern state of Manipur that is facing a humanitarian crisis and horrors of ethnic violence. With media reports unravelling gruesome incidents there, down south, many of us are left helpless and clueless about how to help them.

When nutritionist Divya Sathyaraj was faced with this conundrum, she joined with her friend Kavya Sathyamoorthy and conducted extensive research to identify a reliable avenue to provide direct support to those displaced in Manipur. “When I came across the Manipur issue, I was restless about what to do to help. We came across a certified NGO named Ya-All, a UN acknowledged organisation run by Sadam Hanjabam. He has been doing a lot of relief work,” she shares. From the earnings made from her clinic, Divya donated Rs 25,000 and hopes to contribute more during the coming months.

Kavya Sathyamoorthy and Divya Sathyaraj

Ya-All (meaning ‘revolution’) is an internationally acclaimed human rights defender featured in UNESCO, UN, Oprah Winfrey, TedX, and more. Sadam has been advocating for human rights and social justice. They are currently leading a fundraising campaign to rehabilitate the displaced people of Manipur. The campaign aims to provide these vulnerable individuals with food, shelter, clothing, and much-needed medical assistance.

It also seeks to alleviate the distressing use of terror against women in the region. “From the photos that Sadam shared, I have noticed that Manipuri women are short and often their bone density is poor. Older people are much fragile and undernourished. Children have white patches indicating calcium deficiency. Their skin lacks collagen and there is vitamin deficiency, too,” she says.

In a press note shared with CE, Divya mentions that Indian donors are eligible for 80G deductions. To ensure transparency, every donor will receive a comprehensive report detailing the use of their contribution.

To contribute: https://www.yaall.org/donate

