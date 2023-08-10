Fusion with a twist

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The spotlight is ready to shine at Sahrdaya Creative Spaces, Besant Nagar, as it prepares to host a dynamic fusion of musical genres. Stepping onto the stage is Thisram, a six-member contemporary band exploring the intricacies of various musical styles and bringing them all together under a single roof for the second time. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable experience at ‘Thisram Live 2.0’ being held on the occasion of Independence Day, where the boundaries of music will be pushed.

This much-anticipated event will feature an electrifying fusion of traditional classical music and modern melodies. The evening promises a medley of compositions that honour the elegance of classical music with the vibrant pulse of contemporary tunes. Mark your calendars for not one, but two enthralling shows on the same day. The first performance kicks off at 4 pm, followed by a second one at 6.30 pm, ensuring that the magic of music resonates throughout the day.

Meet the musicians

Thisram, a band comprising three female vocalists, a beatboxer, a percussionist, and a keyboardist, follows the idea of tradition with a twist, with the same being their theme for this year. The band religiously tries to portray Carnatic music with a different perspective and promises to offer its spectators a treat to their ears by getting indulged in the cascade of melodies and harmonies all sewn together beautifully.

“In Thisram Live 2.0, our vocalists are embarking on a journey to craft intricate, multi-layered harmonies. Our goal is to infuse diversity and offer a fresh musical experience to music enthusiasts throughout the city,” says Aditya Kamakshinadha, a member of the team. “While we deeply respect our Carnatic music heritage, we also use it as a foundation for innovation, allowing us to introduce novel elements into our compositions,” he says.

From their repository

Their compositions resonate across major music platforms, from Spotify to YouTube, showcasing the team’s commitment to sharing their unique creations. Paranthu Vantha Kiliye, Kannurangu, and Neeyo (which is an ode to womanhood), have all received wide appreciation for their intricate use of musical components, making them stand tall among their contemporaries.

With a portfolio of original pieces, they’ve poured their creativity into curating a setlist that will showcase their finest creations to the audience. Eager to create an unforgettable experience, the team has worked on crafting a captivating performance that invites music aficionados to plunge in. Being a team that uniquely boasts about having a female beatboxer, they have curated pieces where the modern blues are getting glued on with the talams and ragas, all paving the way for a sundry musical odyssey to be born.

With the venue being another standout attraction, the audience is in for an immersive ambience to dwell on with their musical journey. Secure your tickets, and get ready to travel into the world of musical extravaganza.

The event will be held on August 15. Tickets available on allevents.in

CHENNAI : The spotlight is ready to shine at Sahrdaya Creative Spaces, Besant Nagar, as it prepares to host a dynamic fusion of musical genres. Stepping onto the stage is Thisram, a six-member contemporary band exploring the intricacies of various musical styles and bringing them all together under a single roof for the second time. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable experience at ‘Thisram Live 2.0’ being held on the occasion of Independence Day, where the boundaries of music will be pushed. This much-anticipated event will feature an electrifying fusion of traditional classical music and modern melodies. The evening promises a medley of compositions that honour the elegance of classical music with the vibrant pulse of contemporary tunes. Mark your calendars for not one, but two enthralling shows on the same day. The first performance kicks off at 4 pm, followed by a second one at 6.30 pm, ensuring that the magic of music resonates throughout the day. Meet the musicians Thisram, a band comprising three female vocalists, a beatboxer, a percussionist, and a keyboardist, follows the idea of tradition with a twist, with the same being their theme for this year. The band religiously tries to portray Carnatic music with a different perspective and promises to offer its spectators a treat to their ears by getting indulged in the cascade of melodies and harmonies all sewn together beautifully.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In Thisram Live 2.0, our vocalists are embarking on a journey to craft intricate, multi-layered harmonies. Our goal is to infuse diversity and offer a fresh musical experience to music enthusiasts throughout the city,” says Aditya Kamakshinadha, a member of the team. “While we deeply respect our Carnatic music heritage, we also use it as a foundation for innovation, allowing us to introduce novel elements into our compositions,” he says. From their repository Their compositions resonate across major music platforms, from Spotify to YouTube, showcasing the team’s commitment to sharing their unique creations. Paranthu Vantha Kiliye, Kannurangu, and Neeyo (which is an ode to womanhood), have all received wide appreciation for their intricate use of musical components, making them stand tall among their contemporaries. With a portfolio of original pieces, they’ve poured their creativity into curating a setlist that will showcase their finest creations to the audience. Eager to create an unforgettable experience, the team has worked on crafting a captivating performance that invites music aficionados to plunge in. Being a team that uniquely boasts about having a female beatboxer, they have curated pieces where the modern blues are getting glued on with the talams and ragas, all paving the way for a sundry musical odyssey to be born. With the venue being another standout attraction, the audience is in for an immersive ambience to dwell on with their musical journey. Secure your tickets, and get ready to travel into the world of musical extravaganza. The event will be held on August 15. Tickets available on allevents.in