Home Cities Chennai

Two kids go missing from Kancheepuram hospital, cops suspect kidnap

Police said several CCTV cameras in the hospital were not functioning and due to a power cut, not much footage was available.

Published: 10th August 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

missing children, kidnapping, child trafficking

For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A three-year-old boy and his seven-year-old cousin sister, who had accompanied their parents to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Kancheepuram, went missing on Tuesday. Police suspect it to be a kidnap and launched a search.

Police identified the missing children as Sakthivel (3) and Soundharya (7). The children had come to the hospital with their parents as Sakthivel’s mother, Kamatchi (28) was admitted to the hospital for delivery. She was accompanied by her husband Moorthy and son Sakthivel along with Moorthy’s sister-in-law Kulammal and her daughter Soundharya.

The police said as Kamatchi was admitted to the ward, her family was waiting outside. A woman had befriended the family, and on Tuesday she was seen walking around the hospital premises with Sakthivel and Soundharya. When the children did not return even after 8 pm, the worried family began searching for them. Later, they lodged a police complaint. Police said several CCTV cameras in the hospital were not functioning and due to a power cut, not much footage was available.

“Since the woman is also missing, we suspect she could have kidnapped the children. As it rained heavily on Tuesday night, the available CCTV footage is not very clear,” said another police officer. Efforts are on to rescue the children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kidnap Missing children
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp