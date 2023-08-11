71-year-old sexually harasses nursing student in Chengalpattu, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old temporary teaching staff at a private nursing training college in Chengalpattu was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a student. The man had called the girl to the college on Sunday under the pretext of a special class and allegedly misbehaved with her. When the girl informed her parents about this, they lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, a special team nabbed the man on Wednesday evening.

The police identified the man as Anthony of Thatchur near Thirukazhukundram. He worked as a substitute teacher in a college run by Sahaya Kumar. On Sunday, Anthony told the 30-year-old victim Rekha (name changed) to attend a special class. When she arrived for the class, she found out that she was the only one present. When questioned, Anthony allegedly told her that she was weak in certain subjects and hence he had called only her.

Under the guise of teaching, Anthony allegedly misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. The woman fled and informed her parents about the incident. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab Anthony, who absconded soon after the incident.

On Wednesday, the police traced Anthony to a hideout in Thatchur and arrested him. The police are trying to find out if he has sexually harassed other girl students. Sahaya Kumar was also taken into custody for questioning. After the inquiry, Anthony was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old temporary teaching staff at a private nursing training college in Chengalpattu was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a student. The man had called the girl to the college on Sunday under the pretext of a special class and allegedly misbehaved with her. When the girl informed her parents about this, they lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, a special team nabbed the man on Wednesday evening. The police identified the man as Anthony of Thatchur near Thirukazhukundram. He worked as a substitute teacher in a college run by Sahaya Kumar. On Sunday, Anthony told the 30-year-old victim Rekha (name changed) to attend a special class. When she arrived for the class, she found out that she was the only one present. When questioned, Anthony allegedly told her that she was weak in certain subjects and hence he had called only her. Under the guise of teaching, Anthony allegedly misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. The woman fled and informed her parents about the incident. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab Anthony, who absconded soon after the incident. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Wednesday, the police traced Anthony to a hideout in Thatchur and arrested him. The police are trying to find out if he has sexually harassed other girl students. Sahaya Kumar was also taken into custody for questioning. After the inquiry, Anthony was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.