Home Cities Chennai

71-year-old sexually harasses nursing student in Chengalpattu, held

The police identified the man as Anthony of Thatchur near Thirukazhukundram. He worked as a substitute teacher in a college run by Sahaya Kumar.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old temporary teaching staff at a private nursing training college in Chengalpattu was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a student. The man had called the girl to the college on Sunday under the pretext of a special class and allegedly misbehaved with her. When the girl informed her parents about this, they lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, a special team nabbed the man on Wednesday evening.

The police identified the man as Anthony of Thatchur near Thirukazhukundram. He worked as a substitute teacher in a college run by Sahaya Kumar. On Sunday, Anthony told the 30-year-old victim Rekha (name changed) to attend a special class. When she arrived for the class, she found out that she was the only one present. When questioned, Anthony allegedly told her that she was weak in certain subjects and hence he had called only her.

Under the guise of teaching, Anthony allegedly misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. The woman fled and informed her parents about the incident. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab Anthony, who absconded soon after the incident. 

On Wednesday, the police traced Anthony to a hideout in Thatchur and arrested him. The police are trying to find out if he has sexually harassed other girl students. Sahaya Kumar was also taken into custody for questioning. After the inquiry, Anthony was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment Chengalpattu nursing student
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp