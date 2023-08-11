Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Fire breaks out at abandoned building, cylinder blast suspected to be the cause 

While there were no casualties or injuries in the fire accident, a major mishap was averted as the fire was put out before it spread to neighboring buildings. 

Published: 11th August 2023 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Fire in Ambattur

Fire broke out at a four-storeyed building in Ambattur. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A major fire broke out in an abandoned building near Ambattur bus stand on Friday night. While there were no casualties or injuries in the fire accident, a major mishap was averted as the fire was put out before it spread to neighboring residential buildings.

The incident happened at an abandoned four-storeyed building located next to the Kochar Panchsheel building in Periyar Nagar, SIDCO Industrial Estate. 

According to a senior police official, a security guard posted at the spot noticed thick smoke emanating from the building and immediately alerted the Ambattur police as well as the fire control room. 

The senior police officer on the condition of anonymity told TNIE online that they have received a call at around 7: 20 pm and immediately rushed to the spot with the team. At least 10 Fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire, he added.

Personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services department also rushed to the scene. Fire tenders from Ambattur, Maduravoyal, JJ Nagar, and Villivakkam and a few water tankers were also pressed into service. 

Police suspect the fire to have been caused by a cylinder explosion. However, the police are unsure about the storage of cylinders in an abandoned building. An investigation has been initiated. 

Further details are awaited. 

major fire Ambattur Industrial Estate
Comments

