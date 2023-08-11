Home Cities Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation to crack whip on stray cattle

Letting out cattle has become habitual, said corporation veterinary officer Dr Kamal Hussain.

Published: 11th August 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 07:04 AM

Image of stray cattle used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Despite the best efforts of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), stray cattle continue to be a menace on city roads. A fine of `2,000 if cattle is seized from road hardly fazes the owners. So far in 2023, the GCC collected `51 lakh in fines. At least 500 cattle are seized every month, said GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

Letting out cattle has become habitual, said corporation veterinary officer Dr Kamal Hussain. Following the attack on a girl student on Wednesday, GCC has decided to crack down on violators.  “Negligence by owners is jeopardising the safety of cattle and the public,” said animal welfare activist Antony Rubin.

“Vigil needs to be strengthened and corporations should implement existing regulations without lenience. Police should assist the corporation in the seizure of stray cattle,” he added. Radhakrishnan inspected the shelter in Perambur and monitored the cattle and the calf. He visited the injured girl along with Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan, DMK leader in the council, N Ramalingam, and health officer M Jagadeesan. 

“Severe crackdown is initiated on repeated offenders. We will strengthen our efforts and strict action will be taken. Local body law prescribes certain regulations like the need for a 36 sqft space to raise cattle. Open grazing is prohibited, cattle of violators will be permanently seized,” he said.

