Man slits woman's throat at Tiruvallur railway station for resisting sexual assault

The victim, Amurtha from Erode, was a flower vendor at the station. She was with her relative on platform number four.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Just five days after a woman was attacked at the Perungalathur railway station for resisting sexual assault, a 43-year-old woman was attacked by an unidentified man at the Tiruvallur railway station on Wednesday night.

The victim, Amurtha from Erode, was a flower vendor at the station. She was with her relative on platform number four. At around 10 pm, a man in his mid-20s picked up an argument with Amrutha.

“Amurtha picked up a knife that she uses to cut flowers and asked the man to leave. In a flash, he snatched the knife and slit her throat and fled,” said a senior police officer. She was rushed to a hospital, where she received stitches. Her condition is stable, said the police.

Tiruvallur railway police registered a case and have launched an investigation. Over the past 32 days, four such incidents have been reported. A senior railway police officer said, “The railway police along with RPF have increased patrol in all railway stations to avoid such incidents. Yet some incidents take place. We will nab the suspect at the earliest.”

