Rainfall expected in Chennai till Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid existing humidity over 15 days, the city and the suburbs witnessed moderate rainfall on Thursday afternoon which brought down the temperature. The regional meteorological centre said, light to moderate rain is expected to continue till Saturday.

Officials from the RMC said several districts received good rainfall due to the change in the velocity of the westerlies on Thursday. Several districts, including the delta regions and northern districts, witnessed heavy rainfall. The monsoon activity is less in the southern districts, added the officials.

While Meenambakkam recorded 35 mm of rain from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, it was 14.3 mm in Nungambakkam. As far as suburban areas are concerned, West Tambaram recorded 31.5 mm of rain and Poonamallee 52 mm of rain, according to the data shared by the regional meteorological centre.

The observatory in Nungambakkam recorded the highest temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, and it was 35.5 degree Celsius in Meenambakkam. Paramathi in Karur recorded the highest temperature in the state, 38.5 degree Celsius.

