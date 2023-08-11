Home Cities Chennai

Stray cow attacks class 4 student returning home in Chennai, owner held

In a viral video, the girl’s mom and brother seen trying to chase animal away. 

Published: 11th August 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Video grab of the incident that was caught on the CCTV camera. The cow continued to gore and stomp the girl until it was scared away

Video grab of the incident that was caught on the CCTV camera. The cow continued to gore and stomp the girl until it was scared away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a cow when she was returning home from school on Wednesday evening. The entire episode captured by CCTV cameras took place on Elango Street in MMDA Colony.

The victim, J Ayisha (9) from Gandhi Nagar in Choolaimedu, is a Class 4 student at a private school in Arumbakkam. She and her brother are students of the same school, said police. At around 3.30 pm, the victim with her mother J Ashrin Banu and younger brother was walking behind two cows near the corporation park.

Suddenly, one of the cows turned and attacked Ayisha. It continued to gore and stomp the girl even as her mother and others tried to scare it away. Later, they hurled stones at the animal, after which it relented. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she received multiple stitches. She is reported to be in stable condition, said the police. At the time of the incident, eight cows were roaming the street said sources.

Based on a complaint, Arumbakkam police registered a case against the owner of the cow, S Vivek (26). He was booked under two sections pertaining to endangering lives with negligent conduct with animals and endangering the lives of the public. He was arrested and released on station bail.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the girl suffered injuries to head and hands. There were no fractures. “She’s speaking and interacting with family and others,” he said. Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said at the veterinary cattle shed in Perambur, the animal has not displayed aggressive behaviour and officials are trying to determine the reason behind the attack. Later, stray cattle were impounded and the owners were fined Rs 2,000 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
brutally attacked by cow
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp