Stray cow attacks class 4 student returning home in Chennai, owner held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a horrific incident, a nine-year-old girl was brutally attacked by a cow when she was returning home from school on Wednesday evening. The entire episode captured by CCTV cameras took place on Elango Street in MMDA Colony.

The victim, J Ayisha (9) from Gandhi Nagar in Choolaimedu, is a Class 4 student at a private school in Arumbakkam. She and her brother are students of the same school, said police. At around 3.30 pm, the victim with her mother J Ashrin Banu and younger brother was walking behind two cows near the corporation park.

Suddenly, one of the cows turned and attacked Ayisha. It continued to gore and stomp the girl even as her mother and others tried to scare it away. Later, they hurled stones at the animal, after which it relented. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she received multiple stitches. She is reported to be in stable condition, said the police. At the time of the incident, eight cows were roaming the street said sources.

Based on a complaint, Arumbakkam police registered a case against the owner of the cow, S Vivek (26). He was booked under two sections pertaining to endangering lives with negligent conduct with animals and endangering the lives of the public. He was arrested and released on station bail.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the girl suffered injuries to head and hands. There were no fractures. “She’s speaking and interacting with family and others,” he said. Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said at the veterinary cattle shed in Perambur, the animal has not displayed aggressive behaviour and officials are trying to determine the reason behind the attack. Later, stray cattle were impounded and the owners were fined Rs 2,000 each.

