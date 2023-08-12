Stalls that spell style

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

CHENNAI: As the morning sprawled out, everything was in place at The Folly Hall, Amethyst. With the stalls meticulously arranged and their offerings aesthetically lined up, Studio Trioss’ Gallery Show kickstarted their new edition. This year’s two-day event on Thursday and Friday promised a plethora of artistic treasures for shoppers. Emerging from the shadows of the pandemic, the exhibition made a triumphant return, boasting collections that held the promise of being truly exceptional.

“Embodying the spirit of a lifestyle exhibition, Studio Trioss has proudly brought together a diverse ensemble of 28 designers to grace this year’s event, with three talents hailing from beyond our state’s borders. Our showcase this year encompasses an exquisite range, including clothing, footwear, exquisite jewellery, beautifully crafted handmade artefacts, and numerous locally nurtured brands,” shared Harshaa Modi, the brain behind the exhibition.

From the fashion world

As the tables were set with a tableau of decorated artefacts, woven saris, ornaments, and accessories like bags, pouches, book corners, door hangings, etc., this edition clearly stood out for having an array of exclusive collections.From handwoven zari kota saris that seemed to capture the essence of handlooms to the daily-wear cotton kurtis to beat the heat, the exhibition had it all. In fact, it is safe to say the exhibition couldn’t have let any fashion enthusiast leave the venue without a cover in their hands. “We have a wide variety of tissue zari kota saris, dupattas, and dress materials that are all handwoven by our own artisans. The pricing of our products ranges from Rs 13,000 to Rs 1,25,000 as everything is made with extreme caution,” said Moulika, owner of Skrithi Handlooms.

Customised from the homes

As I took a stroll among the stalls, a petite table with an array of tiny, objects met my eye. Out of curiosity, I approached a collection of hand-painted fridge magnets, each a creation of the artist Anu, who runs the brand, Art Platter. Alongside these intricately painted creations, Anu showcased resin-based jewellery and artefacts, each customised and thoughtfully priced at Rs 150, offering a glimpse into her world of craftsmanship.

A significant emphasis was on highlighting homegrown brands, with a notable standout being the Reweavers, a brand that specialises in handmade baskets. “Our brand is dedicated to uplifting village artisans from Andhra Pradesh by showcasing and retailing their skillfully crafted baskets, ingeniously repurposed from recycled plastics,” explained a representative, Raghuram. He underlines their mission is to provide economic support and empower these artisans.

Other brands that graced the event were Artistich, a handbag line curated by Shruti; Yuvansh by Santhosh, offering personalised door hangings; and Quilted Kaleidoscope by Prabha Mathew, a homegrown endeavour with a range of pouches, and quilted wall hangings. As a tribute to creators across the country, this year’s exhibition ignited a spark in visitors to pay attention to home-grown brands and handmade products.

