Stray dog menace continues to bite Chennai

Mohan Chabria By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the best efforts of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the stray dog population continues to explode. Experts say that a lack of scientific data is making it a bigger challenge to contain the stray dog population.

Till June this year, 16,787 stray dog attacks have been recorded. The GCC receives around 70 - 90 stray dog complaints per day on average through its helpline number 1913. “We catch stray dogs based on complaints and provide Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and sterilise them, if possible,” said corporation veterinary officer Kamal Hussain.

A 2018 survey revealed that Chennai had an estimated stray dog population of 58,000. “The current population is estimated to be anywhere between 95,000 - 100,000 animals,” added Kamal Hussain.

Meanwhile, Animal rights experts said that without scientific data, progress cannot be measured. Animal welfare activist Antony Rubin said, “Corporations should go beyond taking action only based on complaints. We only have approximate data regarding stray dogs. We need zone-specific scientific data to measure the progress of ABC and ARV measures.”

The stray dog census is overdue since 2022 and experts say that it needs to be conducted every four years. “Chennai hasn’t witnessed any rabies death in the last three years. In 2018, the corporation conducted the stray dog census. This time we are planning to do it scientifically in coordination with NGOs. The proposal is being readied. Once proper data is available, a mass immunisation programme will be conducted,” Kamal Hussain said.

On average Tamil Nadu is witnessing 60,000 - 70,000 dog bite cases every month and 10 rabies-induced human deaths were recorded this year, according to Dr P Sampath, Joint Director (EPI), Department of Public Health. The Department of Municipal Administration has asked for stray dog-related details from all corporations and municipalities to control the burgeoning stray dog population. A total of 15,695 stray dogs were sterilised from April 2022 - March 2023, and 5,282 were sterilised between April 2023 - July 2023, as per the Greater Chennai Corporation estimates.

CHENNAI: Despite the best efforts of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the stray dog population continues to explode. Experts say that a lack of scientific data is making it a bigger challenge to contain the stray dog population. Till June this year, 16,787 stray dog attacks have been recorded. The GCC receives around 70 - 90 stray dog complaints per day on average through its helpline number 1913. “We catch stray dogs based on complaints and provide Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and sterilise them, if possible,” said corporation veterinary officer Kamal Hussain. A 2018 survey revealed that Chennai had an estimated stray dog population of 58,000. “The current population is estimated to be anywhere between 95,000 - 100,000 animals,” added Kamal Hussain. Meanwhile, Animal rights experts said that without scientific data, progress cannot be measured. Animal welfare activist Antony Rubin said, “Corporations should go beyond taking action only based on complaints. We only have approximate data regarding stray dogs. We need zone-specific scientific data to measure the progress of ABC and ARV measures.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The stray dog census is overdue since 2022 and experts say that it needs to be conducted every four years. “Chennai hasn’t witnessed any rabies death in the last three years. In 2018, the corporation conducted the stray dog census. This time we are planning to do it scientifically in coordination with NGOs. The proposal is being readied. Once proper data is available, a mass immunisation programme will be conducted,” Kamal Hussain said. On average Tamil Nadu is witnessing 60,000 - 70,000 dog bite cases every month and 10 rabies-induced human deaths were recorded this year, according to Dr P Sampath, Joint Director (EPI), Department of Public Health. The Department of Municipal Administration has asked for stray dog-related details from all corporations and municipalities to control the burgeoning stray dog population. A total of 15,695 stray dogs were sterilised from April 2022 - March 2023, and 5,282 were sterilised between April 2023 - July 2023, as per the Greater Chennai Corporation estimates.