Ex-girlfriend, family kidnap techie in Chennai after man marries estranged lover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police rescued a 31-year-old techie on Friday after he was kidnapped by his ex-girlfriend and her family on Thursday. The victim, Parthiban, 31, lives with his wife and mother in Chennai. Earlier this year, Parthiban had broken up with Soundarya, 27, (the kidnapper) and went on to marry the girl he had broken up with in 2016 before dating Soundarya.

“On Thursday afternoon, around 3 pm, Parthiban was kidnapped when he came out of his apartment compound to leave for work. Parthiban tried to resist the kidnapping, but the gang attacked him and dumped him inside the car and also tried to mow down his mother for attempting to stop the car,” a senior police officer said.

The Velachery police registered a case based on a complaint from Parthiban’s mother and formed special teams to trace him. Based on CCTV footage and investigation aids, police traced the location and rescued Parthiban from Kancheepuram on Friday and secured the gang which kidnapped him.

After a preliminary investigation, the police said that Parthiban was in a relationship with a girl during his college days but broke up with her in 2016. After the breakup, he was in a relationship with Soundarya till the beginning of the year. However, after their relationship strained, Parthiban broke up with Soundarya and went on to marry his ex-girlfriend.

Agitated over this, Soundarya, her mother Uma (50), cousin Ramesh (39) and her uncle Sivakumar (48) plotted to kidnap Parthiban. Soundarya is from Kalavai in Ranipet district while Ramesh serves with the Border Security Force. All four were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, police said.

