Gang creating bank a/c for fraudsters in Chennai, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cyber crime wing of the city police have busted a gang involved in creating bank accounts using forged documents for fraudsters operating from outside India. The bank accounts were sold to fraudsters who swindled money from victims with fake job promises.

The police arrested - D Darla Praveenkumar, 32, A Raju, 40, P Ashok Kumar, 33, S Veera Raghavan, 33 and P Praveen Kumar, 31 - and remanded them in judicial custody. The police seized seven mobile phones and a laptop from them. The police also froze a bank account which had Rs 10 lakh in it.

The cybercrime wing registered a case based on a complaint from a city resident who fell victim to the scam after fraudsters contacted him through Whatsapp and sent him a link through Telegram. The victim had deposited Rs 18.23 lakh through several transactions. The cybercrime police traced the accounts and arrested the accused.

“We learnt that they were making fake bank accounts with fake documents and impersonation. For each bank account, the accused were receiving Rs 50,000 when a bank account was created and Rs 30,000 every month,” said a police officer. The bank accounts were created for unknown fraudsters from countries like Malaysia, said the police.

Job scam: Man held for issuing fake hiring orders

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Tambaram City Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Palavakkam for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of Rs 24 lakh by promising him to get a job in the Indian Railways.

The police said A Daniel Manoj Britto, 30, from Sivagangai district, lodged a complaint with the job racket wing of the CCB. He said that S Shahul Hameed, 38, from Palavakkam, claimed to be a railway officer and conducted interviews with job aspirants in the city for job vacancies in the railways.

“Hameed had collected Rs 24 lakh from the victim. He took the person to a railway hospital in Delhi for medical tests and later provided him with fake appointment orders in Varanasi,” said a police officer.

