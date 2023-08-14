19-year-old fails to clear NEET twice, ends life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Chromepet after failing to clear the NEET exam twice in the last two years. The boy took the extreme step while he was home alone on Saturday.

According to Chitlapakkam police, S Jegadeshwaran completed Class XII from a CBSE school in Pallavaram in 2022. He appeared twice for the NEET exam but could not clear it. Jegadeshwaran lived with his father Selvakumar, after his parents separated.

On Saturday afternoon, when Jegadeshwaran was alone, he allegedly took the extreme step. Selvakumar tried to reach him on his mobile phone but he did not answer. Worried, he sent the maid to check on Jegadeshwaran. She found him unconscious and informed Selvakumar. Jegadeshwaran was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Chitlapakkam police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

