Home Cities Chennai

19-year-old fails to clear NEET twice, ends life

According to Chitlapakkam police, S Jegadeshwaran completed Class XII from a CBSE school in Pallavaram in 2022.

Published: 14th August 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   A 19-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Chromepet after failing to clear the NEET exam twice in the last two years. The boy took the extreme step while he was home alone on Saturday. 
According to Chitlapakkam police, S Jegadeshwaran completed Class XII from a CBSE school in Pallavaram in 2022. He appeared twice for the NEET exam but could not clear it. Jegadeshwaran lived with his father Selvakumar, after his parents separated. 

On Saturday afternoon, when Jegadeshwaran was alone, he allegedly took the extreme step. Selvakumar tried to reach him on his mobile phone but he did not answer. Worried, he sent the maid to check on Jegadeshwaran. She found him unconscious and informed Selvakumar. Jegadeshwaran was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Chitlapakkam police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp