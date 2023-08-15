Home Cities Chennai

17 arrested for DMK man’s murder in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A special team of the Kancheepuram police arrested 17 suspects, including three minors, on Monday who were allegedly involved in the murder of a DMK functionary in Echur village near Sunguvarchatram on August 5.

The police identified the deceased as Albert (27) a functionary of the DMK youth wing in Kancheepuram district. He was the son of Echur village panchayat president Kumudha Dominique. The police said he was also a building contractor and also had a scrap business. He had more than 10 criminal cases pending against him, police said.

After his murder, the police formed special teams to nab the gang. Three of them - Arumugam (21), Pranav (20) and Dineshkumar (21) - surrendered in Tambaram court last week. Based on the information given by the trio, the police arrested the others.

