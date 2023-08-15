90 mm rain in Chennai on August 13, second-highest 24-hour rainfall for this month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city registered its second-highest 24-hour rainfall for August ending 8.30 am on Monday. Meenambakkam weather station recorded 90 mm of rainfall during the period. The highest 24-hour August rainfall was recorded on August 16, 1943, when the city received 98.7 mm.

The 71 mm of rainfall received by Nungambakkam station is among the top 10 highest rainfall events since 1910. The regional meteorological centre said intense convective cells over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts caused heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A total of 11 weather stations in the city and suburbs recorded 10 cm and above in the last 24 hours. Korattur recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 14 cm followed by Tirur in Tiruvallur with 12 cm, Ambattur and ACS Medical College clocking 11 cm of rainfall each.

Areas like Maduravoyal, Mugalivakkam, Malar Colony, and Valasaravakkam received 10 cm of rainfall each. MGR Nagar, Anna University, Kodambakkam and Teynampet areas received 8 cm each.

S Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre, told reporters that the region may receive heavy rainfall on Monday night as well before the convective activity reduces from Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall warning was issued for Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvanamalai, Villupuram and Kallakurichi. Social media was abuzz with pictures of intense lightning strikes, especially in suburban areas like Iyapanthangal and Chembrambakkam area. The met office said light to moderate rainfall would continue to occur in a few areas of Tamil Nadu till August 20.

Weather blogger K Srikanth said as per meteologix.com around 400 cloud-to-ground strikes were reported in and around Chennai. “Thunderstorm activity is common in August, but this kind of rain is rare. Now, in the changing times where these kinds of extreme weather events are becoming the new normal, the urban planners and the government should prepare themselves.”

The seasonal rainfall from June 1 to August 14 shows that Chennai has received 54% excess rainfall. The city received 351.4 mm of rainfall as against the normal 228.7 mm. Overall, the state received 161.9 mm as against 152.9 mm, which is 6% in excess.

No major waterlogging

Following heavy rain with thunderstorms throughout the night on Sunday, areas like Velachery, Race Course Road in Guindy and Madipakkam witnessed minor waterlogging. Though officials were quick to respond to complaints, residents took to social media to complain of waterlogging in their areas.

Mayor R Priya and corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan inspected the measures undertaken to clear waterlogging and instructed officials to expedite stormwater drain works.

What caused heavy rainfall

A mid-level convergence took place over the Chennai region where winds blowing from south to west and southeast to northwest converged creating a perfect thunderstorm. The slow-moving storm has dumped heavy rainfall over Chennai and the suburbs

