Man on his way to drop daughter-in-law dies as truck knocks him down in Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old man who was driving his daughter-in-law to the bus stand in Tiruvallur district was fatally knocked down by a truck, on Monday. The deceased Pachaiyappan from Kanakambaram Street was living with his son Karthikeyan (40) and daughter-in-law Suthana (38).

Suthana works at the Ellapuram Regional Development Office. On Monday morning, Pachaiyappan was on his way to drop her at the bus stop, on his bike.

At around 8 am, when they were crossing the farmer’s market, a truck hit their bike from behind. In the impact, the duo fell on the road and the truck ran over Pachaiyappan. Suthana, who suffered injuries, was admitted to a hospital. Hunt is on for the truck driver, who absconded after the incident.

Two bikers run over by lorry

In another incident, two men were killed in a road accident after a lorry hit their bike near Sholavaram on Sunday night. Incidentally, the deceased identified as Mutharasan (34) and Senthil Kumar (45), from Thanjavur district are also lorry drivers. On information, Red Hills TIW rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent it to a government hospital for a postmortem. The lorry driver is absconding.

