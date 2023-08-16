Cop reiterates girl lost leg due to med negligence in Chennai, stages protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A head constable staged a protest in front of the DGP office on Tuesday, demanding action against doctors at the Institute of Child Health in Egmore. He alleged that medical negligence led to his daughter losing her foot. He had earlier staged a protest in front of the Secretariat in April. Police personnel assured action on his complaint.

No medical malpractice was found during the probe by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights into the complaint against doctors at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children.

The man, A Kothandapani claims that his 10-year-old daughter was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome when she was three, and over the years her condition worsened. Due to a medication given to her at the hospital, her right foot turned black; as a result, her foot had to be amputated.

