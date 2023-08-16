Man arrested for bid to kidnap ex-girlfriend in Chennai  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruvanmiyur police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend on Monday night. The abductors fled in a car when the girl raised an alarm and the crowd came to her rescue, said the police.

The arrested accused is Prasad. He runs a mobile repair shop in the locality. A few months ago, Revathi (name changed), who was his girlfriend, broke up with him and cut off all ties. At around 9 pm on Monday, when Revathi and her mother Usha (name changed) were walking along Thiruvanmiyur a car waylaid them. A man got down and tried to pull Revathi into the car.

When Usha raised an alarm, another man sitting in the car slashed her hand with a knife. On hearing the screams of the women, a crowd gathered on the spot and on seeing it the abductors fled. Based on Revathi’s complaint, a case was registered.

Usha was sent to a government hospital for treatment. Revathi told the police that she suspected her ex-boyfriend was behind the incident. Based on this information, the police conducted inquiries and confirmed that Prasad had hatched the plan to kidnap Revathi. He was then arrested. A search is on to nab the men who attempted to kidnap the girl.

CHENNAI: Thiruvanmiyur police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend on Monday night. The abductors fled in a car when the girl raised an alarm and the crowd came to her rescue, said the police. The arrested accused is Prasad. He runs a mobile repair shop in the locality. A few months ago, Revathi (name changed), who was his girlfriend, broke up with him and cut off all ties. At around 9 pm on Monday, when Revathi and her mother Usha (name changed) were walking along Thiruvanmiyur a car waylaid them. A man got down and tried to pull Revathi into the car. When Usha raised an alarm, another man sitting in the car slashed her hand with a knife. On hearing the screams of the women, a crowd gathered on the spot and on seeing it the abductors fled. Based on Revathi’s complaint, a case was registered.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Usha was sent to a government hospital for treatment. Revathi told the police that she suspected her ex-boyfriend was behind the incident. Based on this information, the police conducted inquiries and confirmed that Prasad had hatched the plan to kidnap Revathi. He was then arrested. A search is on to nab the men who attempted to kidnap the girl.