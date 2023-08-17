10-year-old on bicycle run over by bus in Chengalpattu district

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were killed in two separate accidents in the city on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 10-year-old boy died after a government bus allegedly hit his bicycle while he was trying to cross the road near Kalpakkam in the Chengalpattu district on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Shravan, a Class IV student, was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebrations at his school. While he was attempting to cross the road, a government bus headed to Kalpakkam from Chennai hit him. Shravan died on the spot. Kalpakkam police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem. The bus driver was arrested.

In another incident, two men were killed after their motorbike rammed a parked lorry near Guduvanchery on Tuesday night. Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said Rajkumar (27) was riding the bike and Vinoth (26) was riding pillion.

Both hail from the Theni district and work as engineers at Thoraipakkam. On Tuesday night, they were returning to Chennai from Ooty. When they were on the GST Road near Guduvanchery, the bike allegedly rammed a parked lorry. They suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed on Wednesday.

One killed, 6 injured

Tiruchy: A 50-year-old man was killed and six others were injured after the car they were travelling in overturned following a collision with a bus in Samayapuram.

CHENNAI: Three people were killed in two separate accidents in the city on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 10-year-old boy died after a government bus allegedly hit his bicycle while he was trying to cross the road near Kalpakkam in the Chengalpattu district on Tuesday. The victim identified as Shravan, a Class IV student, was returning home after attending the Independence Day celebrations at his school. While he was attempting to cross the road, a government bus headed to Kalpakkam from Chennai hit him. Shravan died on the spot. Kalpakkam police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem. The bus driver was arrested. In another incident, two men were killed after their motorbike rammed a parked lorry near Guduvanchery on Tuesday night. Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police said Rajkumar (27) was riding the bike and Vinoth (26) was riding pillion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Both hail from the Theni district and work as engineers at Thoraipakkam. On Tuesday night, they were returning to Chennai from Ooty. When they were on the GST Road near Guduvanchery, the bike allegedly rammed a parked lorry. They suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed on Wednesday. One killed, 6 injured Tiruchy: A 50-year-old man was killed and six others were injured after the car they were travelling in overturned following a collision with a bus in Samayapuram.