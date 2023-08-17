2,381 teachers across Tamil Nadu to undergo kindergarten training 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct training programmes for special teachers employed in 2,381 government kindergarten schools across the state.

Officials said the training programme is based on an instruction from the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan director. “It will improve the quality of education for kindergarten students and help them develop reading and writing skills at an early age.

The SCERT, along with experts, has prepared teaching and learning materials which would be useful for the students. The teachers will also be trained to create these materials,” they added. The training will be organised in two levels.

First, the lecturers in the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and cluster resource coordinators will be trained. They, in turn, will go across the districts and conduct training. One teacher per school is employed for handling LKG and UKG classes across the state with Salem district having the highest of 153 teachers.

LKG and UKG classes were introduced in government schools in 2019 to improve enrolment in Class 1. The government’s decision to close kindergarten schools last year was revoked due to a backlash from educationalists and parents. More than 40,000 students have been enrolled in kindergartens across the state.

