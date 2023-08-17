Home Cities Chennai

2,381 teachers across Tamil Nadu to undergo kindergarten training 

Officials said the training programme is based on an instruction from the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan director.

Published: 17th August 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

teacher, student, school

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will conduct training programmes for special teachers employed in 2,381 government kindergarten schools across the state.

Officials said the training programme is based on an instruction from the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan director. “It will improve the quality of education for kindergarten students and help them develop reading and writing skills at an early age.

The SCERT, along with experts, has prepared teaching and learning materials which would be useful for the students. The teachers will also be trained to create these materials,” they added. The training will be organised in two levels.

First, the lecturers in the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and cluster resource coordinators will be trained. They, in turn, will go across the districts and conduct training. One teacher per school is employed for handling LKG and UKG classes across the state with Salem district having the highest of 153 teachers.

LKG and UKG classes were introduced in government schools in 2019 to improve enrolment in Class 1. The government’s decision to close kindergarten schools last year was revoked due to a backlash from educationalists and parents. More than 40,000 students have been enrolled in kindergartens across the state.

Learning
SCERT, along with experts, has prepared teaching and learning materials which would be useful for the students

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCERT kindergarten training 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp