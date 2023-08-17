Hardik Tamore’s double century steal headlines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Right-handed batter Hardik Tamore’s double ton propelled Mumbai to 619/7 against Delhi on Day 2 in Take All-India Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament 2023 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground in Salem. Tamore, with the help of Atharva Ankolekar (84) and Tanush Kotian (73), took the Ranaji giants to a big total in Group C. Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi took a wicket each to give them a good start as Delhi were 47/2 at stumps.

In Coimbatore, Sahab Yuvraj couldn’t add to his overnight score. He was dismissed by M Mohammed for 92. Railways’ lower order tried to extend the first innings score but could only manage 73 runs for the last five wickets. Sandip Warrier, from TNCA President’s XI, took five wickets, including that of centurion Nishant Kushwah.

In reply, TNCA President XI struggled after a cautious start and lost five wickets in quick succession. At the end of the second day’s play, they were 179/5 with Vimal Kumar R unbeaten on 76. Meanwhile, Baba Saifikhan Pathan’s six-wicket haul meant Haryana were bowled out for 63 in the first innings after Baroda’s 339. After leading Haryana by 276 runs in the first innings, Baroda forced follow-on. Yuvraj Singh took Haryana through 20 overs with an unbeaten half-century in Dindigul. In Tirunelveli, TNCA XI put 344/9 on the board at stumps.

Nidhish S Rajagopal missed out on his century by ten runs as he was caught on 90 off Akhin Sathar. KTA Madhav Prasad (72) and captain Shahrukh Khan M (60) shared partnerships with Rajagopal as TNCA XI took a lead of 126 runs.

Brief scores: Group A, at Coimbatore: Indian Railways 327 in 111.1 ovs (Nishant Kushwah 106, Sahab Yuvraj 92; Sandeep Warrier 5/80) vs TNCA President’s XI 179/5 in 61 ovs (Vimal Kumar R 76 batting; Dhrushant Soni 2/35, Akash Pandey 1/51, Nishant Kushwah 1/4); Group B, at Dindigul: Baroda 339 in 121.4 ovs (Jyotsnil Singh 114, Vishnu Solanki 82, Priyanshu Moliya 51) vs Haryana 63 in 35.3 ovs (Himanshu Rana 17; Baba Saifikhan Pathan 6/10, Soyeb Sopariya 3/13) & 87/2 (Yuvraj Singh 50 batting, Shivam Chauhan 12 batting; Baba Saifikhan Pathan 1/7); Group C, at Salem: Mumbai 619/7d in 160 ovs (Hardik Tamore 205 n.o, Musheer Khan 113; Himanshu Chouhan 2/60) vs Delhi 47/2 in 16 ovs (Vaibhav Sharma 15 batting, Salil Malhotra 15 batting; Tushar Deshpande 1/11); Group D, at Tirunelveli: Kerala 218 in 75.5 ovs vs TNCA XI 344/9 in 100 ovs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 90, K.T.A. Madhava Prasad 72, Shahrukh Khan M 60; Vinoop S Manoharan 2/35).

