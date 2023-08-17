Narikurava woman attacks rival businesswoman, held in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A tussle over the right to do business at a particular location among two women vendors turned ugly when a 23-year-old Narikurava woman vendor identified as Ashwini stabbed another woman in Mamallapuram on Tuesday night. Ashwini was later arrested.

The victim, identified as Nadhiya, was sent to a government hospital for treatment. According to the police, Ashwini and Nadhiya, who sell beads, bangles and other items, were constantly fighting over the past few months. While Ashwini was a street vendor, Nadhiya has her shop.

On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out between the two again, and in a fit of rage, Ashwini attacked Nadhiya with a knife. She was injured and rushed to a hospital. A police complaint was lodged and Ashwini was arrested under charges of attempt to murder.

She was later remanded in judicial custody. This is not the first time Ashwini has made headlines, In 2021, Ashwini was refused annadhanam served at a local temple because she was a Narikurava. After the video of the incident went viral, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited her house. Later, HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu ate food with Ashiwini at the same temple.

