AIADMK man hacked to death by gang in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old AIADMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang in Padianallur near Red Hills on Thursday morning. The police said the victim, Parthiban, who was a former panchayat president allegedly had gone for his morning walk when the gang attacked him. Parthiban has at least 22 cases pending against him in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Parthiban, a resident of Modiamman Nagar in Red Hills, was the joint secretary of the East Tiruvallur wing of Amma Peravai. He was arrested by the Andhra police in connection with a red sander smuggling case and had come out on bail recently.

“Around 6 am, Parthiban had gone for his morning walk in a nearby temple ground. At that time, a gang waylaid him in motorbikes and hacked him to death with knives and other weapons,” said a police officer.

On information, Red Hills police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. Police suspect the murder could have been the result of previous enmity.

“We are conducting inquiries and analysing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Four special teams have been formed to probe the case,” the police officer said. According to a police source, Parthiban has two cases against him in Chennai and at least 20 cases in Andhra Pradesh regarding red sanders smuggling. Nearly 50 police personnel were stationed in and around Padianallur to avoid clashes and any untoward incidents.

