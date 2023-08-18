Home Cities Chennai

Chennai likely to receive rain for two more days

Rainfall activity is likely to continue over North Tamil Nadu for a few more days. As per the regional meteorological centre, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur till August 23.

Published: 18th August 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rainfall

People commuting amid rains in Chennai | SHIBA PRASAD SAHU

By Express News Service

The met office has forecasted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lighting for Chennai for the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 degree Celsius. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, Uthukottai and Tiruthunai weather stations in Tiruvallur received the highest rainfall of 6 cm each.

The current spell of rains was due to a trough, whose one end is in the Comorin area and another end is oscillating between south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu. 

Although the Indian Meteorological Department said a low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, the officials said it has no bearing on the weather over Tamil Nadu. 
“It is the trough, which is bringing us rainfall, especially for North Tamil Nadu. If its position tilts slightly even south Tamil Nadu would get rains,” he said.

Meet for Monsoon preparedness held

The corporation has undertaken a mass cleaning drive at the South Cooum Road in Royapuram zone as part of its monsoon preparedness, on Thursday. A multi-department meeting was held in this regard. Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, “Action will be taken against people who continue to flout use public places as dump yards.”

He also warned of action against owners who abandon their vehicles in public places. Terming these abandoned vehicles as incubators of malaria mosquitoes Radhakrishan said, “We have initiated a mass cleaning drive to ensure our roads are clean and free of encroachments ahead of monsoon. Vehicles left unattended for more than 15 days will be seized by the corporation” Additional commissioner (Health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, councillor Shiva Rajasekaran and corporation officials were present.

