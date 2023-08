Power cut in Chennai on August 19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on August 19. Here are the details:

HIGH COURT: Thambuchetty Street, Lingichetty Street, Angappan Street, Jesus Calls, Indian Bank-I & III, N.S.C Bose road, Malaya perumal street, Raja annamalaimandram, Esplanade Police station and Fire station.

T NAGAR: MRC NAGAR RA Puram, Karpagam Avenue, Santhome High Road, Aringarannanagar.

ANNA NAGAR: NORTH MADURVOYAL Alapakkam Entire, Part of Porur Garden, parts of Vanagaram

ENNORE: Kathivakkam, Nehru nagar, Anna nagar, Sivanpadaiveethi, Kamarajnagar, Thaazhanguppam, E.T.P.S Quarters, Ernavoor, Jothinagar, Ramanathapuram, SakthiGanapathy nagar, Shanmugapuram.

ADYAR: VELACHERRY Lakshmi Nagar 1st to 6th street, MGR nagar, Tambaram Velachery main road, Rams flat, Janathapuri 1st main road, Kohinoor, Bismillah nagar, E.C.R Vettuvankani main road, Kabaleeswararnagar 3rd and 4th main road, HT Fisheries & LTCT Service ENJAMBAKKAMAllikulam, North & South Bethalnagar, GangaiammanKovil street, KalaingarKarunanithisalai, Kasthuribainagar, NeelankaraiKuppam, Pannayur, NRI Layout, VGP Layout, Royal Enclave, Teachers colony.

MUDICHUR: Captain Saikumar nagar, Saranga Avenue, Kamarajnedunchalai, Annai Indira nagar.

