Union minister launches new social welfare deposit scheme in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, introduced a new social welfare deposit scheme - Repco Thangamagal, aimed at supporting minor girl children, at a function organised by Repco Bank and Repco Micro Finance Limited in Chennai.

Union Minister of State for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra distributes welfare schemes to beneficiaries at #Chennai. pic.twitter.com/vsABCgMEEC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 17, 2023

Mishra also launched another scheme - Repco Vruksha, a microfinance loan scheme for the benefit of female members of self-help groups. Further, he launched “Repco Digi Pay”, a digital loan repayment facility that enables Bank borrowers to make remittances to their loan accounts through digital modes.

The union government was supporting all the ventures of the bank and also taking steps to obtain an RBI license for the bank. Mishra said the co-operative sector will see a multifarious development and a new co-operative policy will be unveiled before Deepavali.

E Santhanam, chairman, RS Isabella, managing director and board of directors of Repco Bank and its group institutions and their customers participated.

The principal chief commissioner of Income Tax takes charge

Sunil Mathur took charge as the new principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1988 batch, Mathur did his BE (Civil) from BITS Pilani and did his Masters in Public Management from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore in 2014-15.

He has worked in various capacities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh. He also worked as Director in the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Government of India. He joined as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry in July 2021. ENS

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, introduced a new social welfare deposit scheme - Repco Thangamagal, aimed at supporting minor girl children, at a function organised by Repco Bank and Repco Micro Finance Limited in Chennai. Union Minister of State for home affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra distributes welfare schemes to beneficiaries at #Chennai. pic.twitter.com/vsABCgMEEC — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 17, 2023 Mishra also launched another scheme - Repco Vruksha, a microfinance loan scheme for the benefit of female members of self-help groups. Further, he launched “Repco Digi Pay”, a digital loan repayment facility that enables Bank borrowers to make remittances to their loan accounts through digital modes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The union government was supporting all the ventures of the bank and also taking steps to obtain an RBI license for the bank. Mishra said the co-operative sector will see a multifarious development and a new co-operative policy will be unveiled before Deepavali. E Santhanam, chairman, RS Isabella, managing director and board of directors of Repco Bank and its group institutions and their customers participated. The principal chief commissioner of Income Tax takes charge Sunil Mathur took charge as the new principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1988 batch, Mathur did his BE (Civil) from BITS Pilani and did his Masters in Public Management from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore in 2014-15. He has worked in various capacities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh. He also worked as Director in the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Government of India. He joined as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry in July 2021. ENS