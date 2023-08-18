Home Cities Chennai

Union minister launches new social welfare deposit scheme in Chennai

Mishra also launched another scheme - Repco Vruksha, a micro finance loan scheme for the benefit of female members of self-help groups.

Published: 18th August 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ajay Kumar Mishra

Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra introducing a new social welfare deposit scheme - Repco Thangamagal at a function organised by Repco Bank and Repco Micro Finance Limited (Photo : P Ravikumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, introduced a new social welfare deposit scheme - Repco Thangamagal, aimed at supporting minor girl children, at a function organised by Repco Bank and Repco Micro Finance Limited in Chennai. 

Mishra also launched another scheme - Repco Vruksha, a microfinance loan scheme for the benefit of female members of self-help groups. Further, he launched “Repco Digi Pay”, a digital loan repayment facility that enables Bank borrowers to make remittances to their loan accounts through digital modes.

The union government was supporting all the ventures of the bank and also taking steps to obtain an RBI license for the bank. Mishra said the co-operative sector will see a multifarious development and a new co-operative policy will be unveiled before Deepavali. 

E Santhanam, chairman, RS Isabella, managing director and board of directors of Repco Bank and its group institutions and their customers participated.

The principal chief commissioner of Income Tax takes charge

Sunil Mathur took charge as the new principal chief commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1988 batch, Mathur did his BE (Civil) from BITS Pilani and did his Masters in Public Management from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore in 2014-15.

He has worked in various capacities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh. He also worked as Director in the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Government of India. He joined as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu & Puducherry in July 2021. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Kumar Mishra Repco Thangamagal Repco Bank and Repco Micro Finance Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp